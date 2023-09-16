Game on, Soca Warriors

Angus Eve - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: What a performance, fellas!

Angus Eve, oh how you have answered the haters. Phenomenal away performance, a victory against El Salvador in their backyard.

Keep up the good work, Eve, your squad selection has rewarded you so far. The plans are coming together, and excellent game management. The boys have shown real mettle and grit, proper Soca Warriors' mentality.

Coming up against other Hispanic Concacaf nations, we need to return to a nasty streak and bully them off the park. We march on, we will make any opposition eat grass. Keep it up, fellas.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas