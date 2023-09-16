CXC reminds candidates of queries, reviews deadline

CXC logo

The deadline for submission of queries and review requests for students who wrote the 2023 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams is 22 September 2023.

In a release, CXC said "Once the query and review processes are completed, final results are issued to candidates via certificates.

On August 24, CXC released preliminary May/June 2023 examination results to candidates.

The Council said, "Following the release of results schools, ministries, and candidates are given the opportunity to query their results, as we

understand that candidates may have questions about their grades. CXC has an established policy in place for candidates to query Ungraded or Absent results as well as to submit requests to have a script reviewed."

A result of Ungraded indicates that a paper component is missing or was not submitted on behalf of a candidate. Candidates who attended an examination but received a result of Absent, may submit a query to have this result investigated.

Candidates are not required to pay for queries, which may be submitted through schools for in-school candidates or through the Ministry of Education for

private candidates. Candidates who may have questions about a grade and would like to have a script reviewed, must submit a request which cost US$30 per subject. CXC said a script review may result in an overall grade either increasing or remaining the same. If the review results in an increase in an overall grade, the candidate will receive a refund of their review fee. Reviews must be submitted through schools for in-school candidates or through the Ministry of Education for private candidates.

"CXC is working with schools and local registrars to ensure that any concerns raised regarding results of Ungraded or Absent and script reviews are addressed," the release said.