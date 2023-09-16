Carapichaima schools win big in SSFL championship

BOTH Carapichaima West and Carapichaima East Secondary Schools made strong starts in the Central Zone of the Boys Championship Division of the Secondary Schools Football League on Friday.

Carapichaima West defeated Couva East Secondary 3-0 in round one. Jaden Bartholemew scored twice and Matthais Quintin scored the other goal for Carapichaima West.

The other Carapichaima school stormed to victory as Carapichaima East romped to a 9-0 win over ASJA Boys, Charlieville.

Miracle Ministries also won in the Central zone getting past Presentation College, Chaguanas 3-1 at the latter's school ground.

The matches in the East zone were more competitive. St Augustine Secondary were 2-0 winners over El Dorado West Secondary and El Dorado East Secondary also recorded a 2-0 victory over Valencia Secondary. The contest between Five Rivers Secondary and Holy Cross College ended in a goalless draw.

In the South zone, Siparia West Secondary and Pt Fortin Secondary played to a 4-4 draw, St Madeleine Secondary were comfortable 4-1 winners over Moruga Secondary and the match between Princes Town West Secondary and ASJA Boys College, San Fernando was not played because of issues with the field at Princes Town West Secondary.

Scores from the North and Tobago zones were unavailable up to press time on Friday.