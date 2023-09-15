Two relatives held in connection with 5-year-old's death

Two relatives of five-year-old Shakeel Williams are assisting police with the investigations into his death.

Williams was found unresponsive at his grandmother’s home at Doolay Lane, El Socorro, on September 2.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope but was declared dead.

Doctors called in the police after discovering that Williams’ body bore what appeared to be marks of violence.

Media houses have reported that an autopsy determined his cause of death was blunt force trauma and his death was subsequently ruled a murder.

Head of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Snr Supt Rishi Singh told Newsday that his department has assumed the lead role in the investigations.

He added that “two persons close to the family” are assisting police with the investigations.