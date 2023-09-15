Trinbago Knight Riders player profile Kadeem Alleyne: Junior player on the rise

All-rounder Kadeem Alleyne celebrates after making a catch during a recent Trinbago Knight Riders CPL T20 match. - (Trinbago Knight Riders)

KADEEM Alleyne, 22, is one of the emerging players on the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) squad playing in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament.

Alleyne, who stands way over six feet tall, is an imposing figure with a similar build to his captain Kieron Pollard. Alleyne is a medium pace bowler and a right-handed batsman.

Time on the field has been limited for Alleyne in the 2023 tournament, playing just three matches. The TKR lineup is a quality one with Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Martin Guptill and Dwayne Bravo all with the TT franchise. TKR have made winning a habit as they have copped the title four times since the tournament began in 2013.

Before the CPL, Alleyne said he was excited to be part of TKR. Speaking to Newsday, Alleyne said, "So far it has been good learning off these guys. The main part I have learnt from these guys is that they simplify all the cricket that we have been practising. It is just about simplifying and having the clarity you want and looking to execute your goals and plans."

Alleyne said when he got a call from TKR coach Phil Simmons they spoke about bouncing back from a disappointing 2022 campaign, which saw the TT franchise finish last for the first time in CPL history.

Alleyne, who is Barbadian, played club cricket in Trinidad for Victoria Sports Club earlier this year. He described it as a "good experience."

Alleyne has been part of the Barbados youth setup. In 2020, he was one of over 20 players chosen for an Under-23 camp in Barbados under the guidance of coaches. Some territories, including Barbados and TT, have been starting to hold camps and tournaments in the Under-23 age group. Players like Alleyne will benefit as it helps cricketers transition from junior to senior-level cricket.