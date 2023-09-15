Thanks for confirmation, Bas

Basdeo Panday - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: Finally, a convincing confirmation of the Government's and the Opposition’s determined stance to hinder each other’s plans/ideas on any matter, not even if it means saving dozens of citizens from being murdered on an average monthly basis.

This confirmation comes from former prime minister Basdeo Panday who attended the ceremonial opening of the fourth session of the 12th Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Panday is quoted as saying: “You expect the Opposition to co-operate with the Government to win the next election, or you expect the Government to co-operate with the Opposition for them to win the next election? Surely not.”

While this view may have already been held by a wide cross-section of our population given the nature of politics, confirmation of it coming from a former political leader and prime minister is, or should be, a wake-up call for all red and yellow citizens, foremost victims of this murder spree.

Haven’t these two red and yellow political parties represented more than 95 per cent of our population for more than 55 of our 61 years of independence? Thousands of people have been murdered over the years, mainly because of the lack of robust laws being passed (and carried out) in our Parliament by these two groups. So, isn’t this proof of the need for a sobering wake-up call?

Given the condemning and criticising of those in charge (at any given time) by their rivals when the murder toll skyrockets, we need to ask ourselves if it's really out of pure craving to replace them and not out of any genuine care and concern?

If replacement is the main agenda, then we (all citizens, red, yellow, blue, whatever) need to urgently develop creative ways to get these leaders to come together and publicly announce a decision to co-operate and to put a "rope" on this murderous situation.

Because if they don’t, after they reach retirement age and are out of political power, just like former prime minister Panday, will it only be then that they will be admitting/confessing there’s no co-operation between them? By that time, however, the murder toll would have gone pass many more thousands – but with still no co-operation in sight between them.

Exactly who realistically gains from all these murderers escaping the appropriate punishment?

Presently there are massive protests in Israel because of proposed laws that may give supremacy to political power over the legal system. Is such a situation theoretically already existing in TT?

Why are those professed “criminologists” and all the other crime “experts” not mentioning the real “reapers's” role in our horrendous crime/legal situation? Are the "reapers,” the "criminologists” and parliamentarians all interconnected? Thanks, Bas.

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas