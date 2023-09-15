Survey pilots on CAL management

THE EDITOR: The CAL Pilots Association should conduct a comprehensive survey on the CAL management to gauge pilot satisfaction, identify areas of concern, and foster improved communication. It would serve as a vital tool for understanding pilot perspectives on safety protocols, work conditions, and leadership effectiveness.

Gathering this feedback will enable the association to advocate for positive changes, strengthen labour-management relations, and ultimately enhance overall airline operations. The survey should be carefully designed to ensure anonymity and encourage honest responses from pilots, ensuring a constructive dialogue for the benefit of all stakeholders.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail