Supporting your teen’s education: The parent-teacher partnership

Dr Asha Pemberton

SCHOOL SUCCESS, while not limited to academic achievement, plays an integral part to the holistic development of adolescents and emerging young adults.

The landscape of school spaces has changed. The use of virtual technology, hybrid platforms, individualised educational plans, and a greater attention to different learning styles have all enhanced the quality that our educators provide our young people. What remains unchanged is the fact that a functioning and healthy partnership between teachers and families is integral to overall success.

Through respectful and open communication and collaboration, parents and teachers create important opportunities for teens to develop social, emotional and academic skills. School involvement by parents makes a difference.

When teachers and parents partner to support student achievement, students have more consistent and punctual school attendance, enjoy better performance and engage in the widest possible variety of school-based activities.

Again, school success is not limited to academic success and it has been demonstrated that families who are more engaged in school culture nurture young people who fill leadership roles and represent their school in a variety of sporting, cultural, artisanal and other competitive events.

These happen through the reciprocal processes of parent participation in the school, supporting activities or even lending their specialised skills. The parents give of themselves to support the school and the school is more enriched toward supporting the students. Young people in turn feel an enhanced sense of pride in their school and are more enthusiastic and willing to connect.

In reality, not all schools will have the same resources. This should not discourage parents from being involved. Typically, the schools with more robust extracurricular programmes and committees have more parental and alumni involvement. While some schools will have generations of committed family benefactors, it is truly never too late to begin.

Starting a new initiative takes tenacity, patience and perseverance. If we truly want a nation in which all young people attend schools with the resources needed to educate and prepare for their future, parental investment in partnership with educators is required.

There are many potential and valid roadblocks that prevent parents from connecting with the schools of their tweens and teens. Demanding work schedules, communication challenges and even language and cultural barriers can become obstacles. Sometimes there are overestimations regarding funding and financial support that schools may be able to give which leaves parents frustrated.

These considered, parents are encouraged to keep top of mind the reasons why they should invest time, effort and skills into the learning spaces of their young people. Tweens and teens spend the majority of their waking hours at school, and this above all should be a reason to assist in any way to make those hours comfortable, productive and supportive.

While we are all aware that time is a major constraint, as the new school year begins, parents are encouraged to attend parent meetings, orientation events and all initiatives geared toward engaging parent support. Take time to respectfully connect with teachers and seek to offer support, special skills or other efforts at participation. Also ensure that communication methods are approved by educators and the school staff.

With ever burgeoning class sizes, it is certainly overwhelming for teachers to have to attend to multiple simultaneous questions on the same topic. Effective use of group chats can alleviate these concerns, once boundaries are maintained.

A pivotal way that parents can partner with teachers and support the education of their teens is through their own language and behaviour at home. Young people are in a transitional stage of development and will absorb and emulate the actions of their parents. As such, parents are reminded to be respectful at all times of the school and discourage inappropriate comments or language from their teens.

As life continues, invariably there will be times when behavioural or other concerns arise. While parents in general are sensitive when young people make errors, they should always be mindful that teenagers typically behave very differently at school, as compared to at home, and their teachers will experience sides of their personalities that parents do not see.

This considered, parents should not be overly defensive or aggressive when issues arise, but rather keep an open mind and consider that they may not have the complete view. Parents and teachers, when working in tandem, have the power to positively direct the course of education, peer development and socialisation of young people.

As we continue forward, this is yet another opportunity for families to consider how best they can invest in the school system of their young people, to give them all the best possible outcomes toward their future.