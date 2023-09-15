SSFL battles the heat: Players cool down as temperatures rise

St Benedict’s player Jeremiah Nile (11) is surrounded by San Juan North Secondary players, on Wednesday, during the Secondary Schools Football League premiership division match, at the San Juan North Secondary Grounds. - Photo by Roger Jacobs

EVERYONE is feeling the heat in TT. The Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) bowled off earlier this week with team officials and league administrators doing their best to keep the players and referees cool and safe.

Eight matches kicked off at 3.30 pm on Wednesday. TT is now in the rainy season, but the skies have been clearer than normal leading to sunny conditions. On some days the temperature has been as high as 34 Degrees Celsius, which would certainly affect student-athletes.

During all matches in the SSFL, two water breaks will take place during the game other than half-time.

This reporter attended the match between San Juan North Secondary and St Benedict's College at the former's school ground. Players certainly kept hydrated as other than the two scheduled water breaks, players went to the sidelines for water when a player got injured or during other stoppages in play.

President of the SSFL Merere Gonzales said, "The guidelines and the rules of the SSFL, follow the footsteps and the guidance and directive of FIFA under the FIFA medical committee. They advise FIFA accordingly. The humidity and the temperature is so high, FIFA has implemented what you call the one-minute water break in both halves."

Gonzales said around the 25th minute in the first half the players will be given a water break and that same rule will apply in the second half. He said in extremely hot conditions an additional break is given to the players and referees.

"There is also a three-minute cooling break. Therefore, if the humidity is so exhausting and so high and it is affecting the quality of play and more importantly the health of the players then that three-minute cooling down break is taken."

The referees use their discretion to determine if the three-minute break is needed.

Gonzales gave pointers to teams on how to keep cool. He said coaches and team managers can place water bottles around the field which will allow players to take a few sips of water while staying on the field.

Team officials have been trying to keep their players hydrated and praised the SSFL for making safety a priority.

Malick Secondary School team manager Rajdeo Sinanan said, "Before a game, we use to carry like four cases of water, now we have to double up on it so if they need water during the game they come to the sideline quickly and we give them something to drink and they keep rehydrating."

Sinanan felt the players coped with the weather on Wednesday during their match against Queen's Royal College. "They did well. Honestly, we did not really have any problems yesterday."

He encouraged team officials to continue keeping the players cool. "They have to rehydrate the players before and have enough supply of water because we learned that yesterday. We had to go and buy some extra yesterday because we got caught a little off guard. Make use of the water breaks, encourage your players to come to the sideline to get water or some liquid to rehydrate to cope with the heat."

Acting manager of Bishop's High School Dayne Isaac, said, "Hydration is of paramount importance for us, so we try to ensure that the athletes are hydrated as much as possible and they will drink water before, during and after (matches and training)."

Isaac commended the SSFL for continuing water breaks this season. "I think it is an excellent initiative because at the end of the day, we never know what circumstances a player, an official may be going through. It is very important to stay hydrated. Sometimes persons may feel they are okay and they are hydrated enough, but sometimes they are not and to get that little reminder that you need to hydrate. The break will help give you that reminder because sometimes you are so focused on the game you just want to push through."

PLACE IN BOX

Ministry of Health guidelines on coping with heat (August 28 release):

Stay hydrated:

This can be done by eating fruits and vegetables (at least two-four servings of fruit daily, and eating vegetables with every meal), drinking at least eight-ten glasses of water daily and avoiding drinks containing caffeine (such as coffee and sodas) and alcohol.

Protect yourself from the heat:

Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest times of the day (usually 10 am-3 pm).

Stay indoors or in shaded areas, when possible.

Take frequent breaks or use hats and umbrellas while working outdoors.

Wearing loose-fitting, lightweight, light-coloured clothing.

Wearing sunscreen with SPF 30 and above.

Watch out for signs of heat stroke and/or heat exhaustion:

These include:

High body temperature (39C or higher).

Cold, pale, and clammy skin.

Fast, weak pulse (heat exhaustion).

Fast, strong pulse (heat stroke).

Tiredness or weakness.

Headache.

Nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps.

Dizziness and confusion and fainting (passing out).