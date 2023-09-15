Sport ministry gives $270k for local events

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe. File photo/Sureash Cholai

THE MINISTRY of Sport and Community Development has given a total of $278,000 for four sporting initiatives in the coming weeks, through the Prime Minister's Sport and Culture Fund.

A statement on the ministry's Facebook page on Friday, said, "The TT Jump Rope Federation received $100,000 in funding for their Jump Rope Skip Crime Flagship Project, happening from October 3-December 2023." Sport minister Shamfa Cudjoe presented cheques recently for the upcoming events.

The local archery federation also received support.

"The TT Archery Federation will make history by hosting the Continental Judging programme, a first for the Caribbean, from September 27-29. This will raise local judges' skills for Continental and World Championships. Also, they will host the Caribbean Archery Development Championships from September 30-October 1 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago, another first for an English-speaking Caribbean nation. They received a total of $153,000."

A football tournament for woman in Tobago has benefited from the ministry.

"Lastly, Ms Avril Alleyne received $25,000 for the hosting of the second annual plus-size football tournament for women on Sunday in Tobago."