Quiet, elegant, pointed act by Roberts

Anil Roberts - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: I should say from the onset that I am no fan of Anil Roberts. His rambunctious personality and boisterous verbal asides often leave me in a state of catatonic despair at this nation's politicians.

However, I can think of at least two instances when he got it right.

The first was when as Minister of Sport he requested "T&T" be removed from the CPL Red Steel team based on his view that the use of the country's name infringed on the protocols surrounding the use of the name and the sovereignty of the country. He was inevitably overruled on this (money talks...and almost always wins) but it was a principled stand.

The second was on Monday when, during the course of the President reading her "throne" speech, Roberts opted to turn his back on the speaker. In striking contrast to his more rough-and-tumble, take-no-prisoners approach, this move was quiet, elegant and pointed in its opposition to the selection of the incumbent as President of this nation. It was also a feat which commanded a high degree of bravery as no other member of his side opted to join in this public display.

It is said that even a stopped clock is right twice.

Far from being "petulant behaviour," as G Elias described it in his letter in Thursday's Newsday, it was in my view a very nuanced political act, consigned to the place where politics lives and dies – the nation's Parliament.

H WEEKES

St Ann's