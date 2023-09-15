Prime Minister Office, Nalis host readings at libraries

Minister of Planning and Development Penelope Beckles who is MP for Arima reads on International Literacy Day at the Arima Public Library. -

In commemoration of International Literacy Day, celebrated annually on September 8, the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) collaborated with the Office of the Prime Minister – Communications (OPMC) to co-ordinate readings at several libraries across the country by Members of Parliament (MP), police officers, library staff and other prominent members of the community.

International Literacy Day highlights the importance of literacy and education for personal development and societal progress.

Primary school students were captivated by the animated readings at the Arima Public Library by MPs Penelope Beckles and Lisa Morris-Julian; at the St Helena Community Library by MP Dr Rishad Seecheran; at the Point Fortin Public Library by MP Kennedy Richards Jr and at the Lower Morvant Government Primary School by MP Adrian Leonce.

WPC Crissann Rique and Constable Timothy Noel read at the Sangre Grande and Beetham Gardens libraries, respectively. Chief education officer at of the Ministry of Education Dr Peter Smith had the children engrossed at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Library and at the Port of Spain Children’s Library, a media release said. Nalis’ director of the Heritage Library Division Jasmin Simmons had the young children enthralled with sing-along stories. Library staff facilitated dramatic readings at the Couva, Maloney, Rio Claro, Roxborough, Scarborough, and the St James public libraries; the San Fernando West Indian Reference Library and the San Fernando North and Barataria community libraries.

Students attending the readings at all venues received colouring notebooks and pencil cases which were provided by the Government Printery and Trinre Insurance Company Ltd.

The readings on International Literacy Day were preceded by the release of a media campaign conceptualised by OPMC and Nalis, which promoted reading and writing, numerical, digital, health, financial, media and information, and cultural literacies. Several prominent professionals gave freely of their time to participate in the 2023 International Literacy Day initiatives under the theme: Promoting Literacy for a World in Transition: Building the Foundation for Sustainable and Peaceful Societies.