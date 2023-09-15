Missing Penal woman's daughter: Where is my mother?

Christina Adsett -

The daughter of Christina Adsett, 62, the missing businesswoman from Penal, is pleading with anyone with information to alert the authorities.

“We have no clue where she is. Anyone with information about her whereabouts, please come forward with it. All I want to know is where she is. I want answers,” the daughter, Kelly Adsett, said by phone on Friday.

Kelly, who lives abroad, as did her mother for many years, said she last spoke with Adsett on Saturday, but people saw her mother afterwards.

The worried daughter criticised some social media users for making insensitive remarks, including speculation about the possibility of her mother's being dead.

“It is not nice to be reading those comments. It is heartbreaking as it is already.

"She is a healthy woman. She is hardworking and never leaves the house without her belongings,” Kelly said.

As far as Kelly knew, no one had ever threatened her mother for any reason.

Adsett, of Suchit Trace, Penal, was last seen on September 11, cleaning at the front of her property.

Two days later, at around 7.30 pm, a relative reported her missing to Penal police after he went to visit her at home, and she was nowhere to be found. Reports are the back door was open, and there were no signs of forced entry. Her cellphone and car keys were in the house, the police said.

She was last seen wearing brown trousers and a yellow T-shirt.

Adsett is a podiatrist and runs a foot clinic from her home.

Anyone with information can Penal police at 647-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or call the police at 555, 999, 911, or call any police station.