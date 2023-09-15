Karl Doyle hosts first solo exhibit

Searching the Spirit - Handover by Karl Doyle. -

Visual artist and musician Karl Doyle will host his first first solo art exhibition, Parttime Passion, Longtime Love, at Queen's Royal College, from September 17-23.

Part of the exhibit includes one of Doyle's series, Connexions, which explores relationships between faith, identity, and societal development. Alongside this, the exhibition features a diverse collection of works spanning two decades including still life, landscapes, human figure, abstract works, and photography, highlighting the range and depth of the artist's creative abilities.

Doyle said his journey, "exemplified by the exhibition title, Parttime Passion, Longtime Love, showcases my relentless pursuit of personal and artistic development." The full-time graphics artist said he draws from his training in cultural studies, arts management, and art studio practice, to seamlessly integrate his academic knowledge with his diverse talents.

"The result is a collection of captivating compositions that beautifully reflect my deep-rooted passion for the arts and ambition to inspire consciousness about grassroots creativity."

This exhibition, he said, holds deep personal significance, as it represents a significant milestone in his artistic journey – returning to his alma mater where he initially honed his artistic skills.

The exhibit runs from 6:30-8:30 pm on opening night, from 12 pm to 6 pm from September 17-22, and from 10 am-4 pm on September 23.

For viewings between 12 pm- to 3 pm, on September 17-22, contact info@tntkarldoyle.com at least 24 hours in advance.