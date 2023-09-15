Counting the dead political chickens

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: It is disgusting that some people appear to be salivating over the horrendous crime statistics. Crime remains the elephant in the political room but mounting the crime ladder may not lead to political victory. Why? Because counting your chickens before they have hatched is like counting dead chickens.

The 400-murder mark has been crossed. Horrific news. But will the mark go way beyond 600?

Crystal balls are not on sale anywhere in TT. I know because I checked. What we have for sure may be people hoping to win an election based on crime statistics.

I am yet to see or hear of any TT national security minister over the past 61 years being described as perfect and beyond compare. It is a job that calls for nerves of steel. Just like that of ministers of finance, health, and works and transport. Even if covered from head to toe in evidence of good intentions, you are considered walking and talking bad news.

That is as it should be. In any democracy, all opposition parties are supposed to rattle the hatches. You can say what you want. TT is palatable, believable and the envy of several countries big and small. Why else fight-up for political victory every five years?

Has this often-described by naysayers as the worst PNM government ever not suffered the infliction of the most ineffective, obstructionist opposition party ever? You tell me.

Let us not mince words. A tin of corned beef that cost $10.99 pre-covid19 and the war in Ukraine is now $25.99. How much is your blue $100 note presently worth? $45?

Will the proudly gained popularity vote of the LGE, quite fairly won by the Opposition UNC, be worth the same at general election 2025?

Do not answer that until you can line up more political chickens, or if you can find out which shops are selling crystal balls.

Call the election now? Steups is what I say.

My opinion is unsolicited and unpaid.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin