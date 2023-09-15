Cops search for missing cattle in St Mary's Village

CocoBoy - Photo courtesy Edward Chance

A livestock farmer from St Mary's Village in Moruga is pleading with whoever stole his bull calf to return it.

Edward Chance, 62, told Newsday that he secured the animal named CocoBoy and other animals in an open area at Douglas Road on Tuesday at around 5.30 pm and left them to stay overnight as he frequently did.

The next day, at around 6.30 am, he returned to check on the animals and discovered CocoBoy was not there. The animal is worth about $3,500.

Chance said the animal is five months old, and its mother has been constantly crying since CocoBoy disappeared.

"The whole night on Wednesday until morning, the mother was bawling. I would say it is as if she was in mourning. It is very sad to see her crying for her young one," Chance said.

"The calf is a redpoll breed. He is a big breed and does not have any horns. He was tied to a picket. I thought that area was a safe zone. There were other animals owned by other people there. I would like to get him back if I can. I do not know how the thieves moved him out of the area."

Last week, Chance took CocoBoy and other animals to get vaccinated, and the missing calf has the code number 3454 on its ears.

Chance added that a social media user reported seeing an animal that matched CocoBoy's description on a van with coconuts at Julian Trace, Platanite, in the Barrackpore district.

"That was information we got. I can't say how correct it is. The person gave a heads up, but that is all," Chance added.

St Mary's police are leading investigations.