Christopher Govia, Maria Gooding win mountain bike series stage four

Mountain bike series stage four elite women winner Maria Gooding and men winner Christopher Govia. -

Christopher Govia and Breakaway’s Maria Gooding conquered a rugged course to capture the elite men and women’s Mountain Bike Challenge Series fourth stage at Samaan Park in Chaguaramas on Sunday.

Govia completed the four-lap distance in 56 minutes and 45 seconds and won by a lengthy margin as runner-up Matthew Williams crossed the finish line almost ten minutes later, in 1:07.40.

Pedalling to third was Videsh Bheecham (1:16.02) while Faiyyaz Mohammed (1:17.38) and Viresh Maharaj (1:26.49) rounded off the top five respectively.

In the three-lap women’s division, Gooding won in 49:10 while the other rider, Nisha Adolphus, clocked 1:03.53.

Noah Teixeira (1:03.20) topped the junior males four-lap event and Idris Motilal (1:29.42) came in second.

In the juvenile males, Liam d’Abadie (43:31) claimed top honours among the five-man field followed by runner-up Tyriq Springer (48:17) and third place Blaine Williams (54:43). Kyle D’Juran (1:03.08) and Lukas Corbie (1:03.21) completed the top five, in that order.

Other Results

Males

U9 - Jahleel Jacob (Rigtech); 2. Ethan Ince (Fit Kids MS)

U11 - Jacob Alleyne; 2. Marcus Singh; 3. James De Freitas; 4. Njisane Joseph (Fit Kids)

U13 - 1. Liam Ince (Fit Kids MS); 2. Micah Corbie

Tinymites - Christiano Williams; 2. Jahziel Jacob; 3. Maurice Lopez

Masters 40-49 - 1. Kevin Peters; 2. Anil Dookeran; 3. Kenton Jalsa

Masters 50-59 - 1. Scott Dopson (Fit Kids MS); 2. Colin De Freitas (Sabres Multisport); 3. Marcus Singh

Masters 60-69 - 1. Walter Paul

Girls

U11 - 1. Skyla LeeLoo

U13 Girls - 1. Melina Lopez (Rigtech)