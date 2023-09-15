Arima celebrates 135th anniversary on Saturday

ARIMA will celebrate its 135th year as a royal chartered borough with a series of events on Saturday.

In a statement on Thursday headlined: "The biggest Borough Day celebrations Arima has ever seen," the Arima Borough Corporation and its new mayor, Balliram Maharaj, invited the public to join in the observance.

The festivities will begin with a parade of the bands at Princess Royal Park from 2-8 pm, "culminating with a festive gathering of all masqueraders at the Bus Layby," the statement said.

Later, the Arima Velodrome will host a steelpan concert showcasing performances by 11 bands from 8 pm to 1 am.

All events are open to the public and admission is free.