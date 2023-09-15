Agriculture Ministry: Hunting season opens on October 1

File photo of Top Gunz Hunting Association Vice President Keith Steele and East Hunting Association member Doodnath Singh, stand by and empty dog cage on a pick-up truck, at the Caroni Bird Sanctuary car park on Wednesday morning. Hunters are protesting the supension of hunting season. - Angelo Marcelle

The hunting season officially opens on October 1, and the sale of state game licences (SGL) will start from Monday.

A statement on Friday from the Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ministry said the season runs until February 29, next year. It added that in March next year the listed game species will be removed from the schedule, prohibiting hunting.

All SGL are $100 per game species, and there is a limit of three licences per hunter.

The ministry called on all hunters to familiarise themselves with the Conservation of Wild Life Act (COWA), saying this is to ensure people do not violate the law.

“All SGL, according to the (COWA) Chapter 67:01, enable hunters/licensees to hunt the game species specified on their respective licence on State Lands and Forest Reserves,” the statement said.

Hunting or having iguana is prohibited during January, February and March. This offence carries a fine of up to $10,000. The hunting of the lizard species ends on December 31, and people must dispose of them on or before (midnight) on December 31.

“Similarly, hunting of lizards is not permitted within the municipal boundaries of the city of Port of Spain,” the statement added.

People have until March 31, 2024, to dispose of game animal carcasses from their property.

Holders of SGLs bought for the 2023-2024 hunting season must correctly complete and submit the mandatory data return forms on or before May 31, 2024.

The statement warned that failure to comply may result, on summary conviction, of a fine of $5,000 per form.

It also reminded that all first-time hunters should present one form of valid government-issued identification – national ID card, driver’s permit or passport. Applicants must also present a recent utility bill (not older than three months, with an authorisation letter if utility bill is in someone else's name) for address verification.

People can obtain permits from the Forestry Division Offices at Sangre Grande, Pleasantville, Rio Claro and St James, and district revenue offices in Tunapuna, Chaguanas, Scarborough and Roxborough.

Except for Roxborough, people can visit the offices Mondays-Fridays between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm. The Roxborough office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.