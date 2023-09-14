Trinbago Knight Riders bid farewell to Tucker, Curran

Irish batsman Lorcan Tucker. (Photo courtesy Trinbago Knight Riders) -

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) bid farewell to Irish wicketkeeper/batsman Lorcan Tucker and Englishman Tom Curran for the final stages of this year’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20.

Tucker was named among a 15-member squad to play three One-Day Internationals against England from September 20 while Curran was ruled out of the season with an injury.

The Irishman (38 not out) was integral in TKR’s last match, as he and Mark Deyal (57) constructed a solid 87-run parterership which built the foundation for a seven-wicket win over St Lucia Kings in TKR’s final home match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Sunday.

However, he must return home to fulfill international duty.

In a dressing room send off with TKR teammates, skipper Kieron Pollard thanked Lorcan for his contributions with the bat and behind the stumps.

“Tucks, thank you very much for your contribution. We really appreciate it from our side. Thank you for what you have done for us coming in. Giving that stability in the middle and persons coming in have a footprint to follow as to what we expect going forward.

“It’s hard losing when we’re coming to the crunch time but we understand international duty. Thank you for everything you brought to the team and I hope you enjoyed every moment you’ve been here. Well done in every aspect,” he said.

Curran only featured in one match, bowled one over and went for just three runs in a 133-run victory over Barbados Royals, owing to a knee injury.

He has been replaced by countryman Samit Patel. Curran expressed disappointment to leave the squad without any real contribution and was a bit dazed when he spoke to his teammates.

“It’s very disappointing about the knee at the minute. I don’t know what exactly is going to happen but I think I’ll probably be going home. It’s been great and I wish the guys all the best,” he said.

Curran praised the team spirit and wished he could have made a more positive impact.

“It’s an amazing team, keep working hard, good luck and thanks for having me. I feel like I owe the boys some games and no doubt I feel this is a special franchise. There’s franchises or set ups that you’re a part of where sometimes you can’t pinpoint the things that just tick…it’s the engine room, the passion and the feel.

The last week has been really interesting and I enjoyed. I’ve played a lot against a lot of the superstars in our team. I spent a lot of time with ‘Polly’ (Pollard) and I’ve heard a lot about the guys. The team environment is amazing. I really love how you guys analyse things and the hierarchy is really interesting and it’s been fascinating for me,” he added.

Pollard said he understood how Curran felt to have no choice but to return home, but wished him well on his recovery and future endeavours with the England team.

“Tom we all understand professional sports and injuries. You came and you wanted to contribute to our team. The little time you’ve been here, we’re happy you could have enjoyed the environment.

“You get to take back things and I’m sure in the future we’re going to see you back in this franchise. Take care of yourself, make sure you’re fit and firing because to be able to come out and showcase your talent to the world, and hopefully we’ll be part and parcel of that,” Pollard said.