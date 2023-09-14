Scotiabank wins Best Mobile App, retains Trinidad and Tobago’s best digital bank title

Scotiabank building on Independence Square, Port of Spain. File Photo - AYANNA KINSALE

Scotiabank retains its position as TT’s Best Digital Bank for the third consecutive year and cops Best Mobile Banking App award.

Scotiabank was awarded by Global Finance – a financial magazine, headquartered in New York – on September 3.

Gayle Pazos, managing director, Scotiabank TT said, "We’re delighted to be recognised for our digital leadership. We have come a long way and made significant investments in our digital transformation. Really excited that the Scotia Caribbean app has been named the Best Mobile Banking App as well. Our continuous automatic upgrades to the app and its enhanced security and accessibility features help customers bank anytime, anywhere."

She said the bank will continue to offer innovative products and services and a customer-focused experience – achieving a 52 per cent digital adoption and an increase of 21 per cent in digital transactions year over year.

Global Finance said the selection criteria for winning banks was based on strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

For the Best Mobile Banking App award, winners were selected based on the relative strength and success of those web products and services.

Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance said, “With artificial intelligence and machine learning rapidly advancing, the standards for the best digital offerings are constantly evolving. Global Finance’s Best Digital Bank awards honour those financial institutions blazing the digitalisation way.”