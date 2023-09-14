Residents: Government not doing enough for Port of Spain, Diego Martin communities

Opposition senators Saddam Hosein and Jearlean John speak during the UNC's budget consultation at SWWTU Hall, Port of Spain, on Wednesday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Government is not doing enough to help people's lives in the aspects of education, livelihoods and the shaping of communities, heard a UNC pre-budget consultation at the SWWTU Hall, Port of Spain, on Wednesday night.

About 60 people attended from areas covered by the corporations for Diego Martin, Port of Spain, and San Juan/ Laventille. The event was introduced by brief speeches by Senators Wade Mark, Damian Lyder and Jearlean John and MPs David Lee and Saddam Hosein.

John John resident Gail Samuel wanted more action to fix schools and supply laptops to students.

"Three schools in our area, the children have to wake up early to get to some warehouse."

She said this temporary housing of students has put a big strain on parents, many of whom don't have jobs or have low-paying jobs. "We are fighting for $19 an hour since 2015," she lamented of TT's minimum wage.

Samuel alleged that high duties on imports of false fingernails and hair weave had hurt many small-scale beauticians.

"The trade for the poor man is not for us anymore."

Wendy Bravo of Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin claimed, "It's not like long time when the PNM used to help people.

"They have no activities for the youth of Bagatelle."

She was upset that locals had been displaced from their traditional playing fields by a sports complex for which they now had to find money to pay to enter.

"We want sports and educational programmes, to let the youth put away their anger and frustration."

She said residents only got "a little CEPEP work" at election time.

"For the covid (pandemic) many of us were fired. We had no food.

"Inshan had to leave Chaguanas and bring us food. Where was Rowley when we had no food and no work?"

The Prime Minister is the Diego Martin West MP covering Bagatelle and Inshan Ishmael is a businessman and philanthropist.

"When we can't get a work we have to come out gunmen and prostitutes," she lamented.

One speaker claimed the Government had turned a blind eye to high food prices but should instead follow Guyana in promoting initiatives like shrimp farming.

Carenage resident Darren Le Fleurs complained of the state of his area, also in the PM's constituency.

"Carenage used to have St Peter's Day. Now it has regressed to a bar lime."

He complained that while Victoria Keyes residents were getting a flyover, longtime residents of Cocorite had to make a long walk to reach a walkover to cross the busy road.

"That walkover is too far for Granny to walk."

Le Fleurs said too many spots in Carenage were garbage dumps, as he alleged official neglect.

He accused Dr Rowley of failing to be present in places like Scorpion Alley which have had a lot of killings occurring.

Nicolene Roberts of St Barb's, Laventille, alleged the Morris Marshall community centre had been dormant for years, when once it had trained people in trades. She wanted action on the borderline phenomenon upheld by local gangs. Roberts complained of ageism.

"When you go to study and get a degree at my age, there is nothing for you, as you are 'too old.'"

She claimed to have got no help when she approached the Ministry of Agriculture to seek assistance to do farming.

"You are seeing the frustration in the youths."

Lianna Babb-Gonzales, a former local government candidate, alleged dilapidation of ECCE (nursery) schools in her area of East Port of Spain and at Las Cuevas.

"There are many schools that are not conducive for children to learn."

Nigel Pattinson of Diego Martin said, "Simple, simple issues are affecting people but it is dire for them."

He said it was much fuss to get eye surgery and knee surgery compared to under the People's Partnership government.

"One person said to me they are fed up trying to get some social assistance."

He wondered if any hike in TTEC rates would reduce discounts now given to low electricity consumers and low wage earners.

Pattinson complained of a school of a 700-student capacity now populated by only 100 students.

"The principal is screening students and telling them they can't get into that school."

Parents have to pay to hire a driver to send their children elsewhere. He alleged no one in the particular education district office had been of any help when approached by distraught parents.

Precious Cruickshank complained of a local corporation chasing away young men trying to sell fish at the roadside.

"They say they are into youth development but are demotivating young people from getting into entrepreneurship."

NTA alderman for Diego Martin Paul Nahous complained of a community centre being rented out for weddings and functions but being unavailable for locals to benefit from training programmes or the provision of a promised homework centre for children.

While an earlier speaker had complained of a corporation not doing maintenance work due to an alleged lack of chainsaws, he questioned an alleged price tag of $8,000 each, saying that should be the cost for two.

He queried an estimate of $50 million in property tax revenues by wondering where that would be spend in his corporation.

Kevin Kravitz, 20, offered to speak for young people, many whom he said have lost their lives including by suicide. He pleaded for them to be offered a variety of alternatives in their life paths. "Kids think there is only one way. This is why they are quitting.

"Kids are not getting opportunities out there, because there are no jobs and no options." He urged work opportunities for prisoners.

Kravitz urged the UNC to engage its members in activities like beach clean-ups.

"This does not have to be a 'party' like the PNM but a 'political community.'"