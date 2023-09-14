Opening day thriller in SSFL: San Juan North defeat defending champs St Benedict's

St Benedict’s Malacai Webb, right and San Juan North Secondary’s Lindell Sween battle for the ball in a Secondary Schools Football League premiership division match, at San Juan North Secondary ground, Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan, Wednesday. - Photo by Roger Jacob

SAN Juan North Secondary School did not let the occasion intimidate them as they defeated defending champions St Benedict's College in a thrilling encounter at the former's school ground in Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan on Wednesday, in the opening round of the Secondary Schools Football League premiership division.

One goal each from Jaheem Danclar, Nathan Quashie, Jadiel Joseph and Lindell Sween gave San Juan North a slim 4-3 victory in front of a lively crowd. Getting on the score sheet for St Benedict's were Derrel Garcia, Jaden Grant and Daniel Jones.

San Juan coach Jerry Moe said, "I think the effort was good from the boys considering our preparation. We really only started preparing for this season about two weeks in honest. It was a good result. It was a tough game, at times a little bit scrappy, but I think the result we are grateful for it. Even if we got a draw we would have taken a draw."

Looking ahead, Moe said one or two players will be joining the team in the coming weeks which will add more quality to the team.

San Juan looked more menacing in the first half and were rewarded as early as the fifth minute. Quashie dribbled into the 18-yard box and played a low cross to Jaheem Danclar, who had all the time in the world to slot home with only the goal-keeper to beat.

San Juan North continued to look more promising in the attacking third led by national youth player Sween.

However, St Benedict's levelled the contest in the 19th minute when Derrel Garcia's shot from distance, despite lacking power, was perfectly placed and hit the post to beat San Juan goal-keeper Stephon Langaigne.

Sween continued to trouble the St Benedict's defenders with his speed and dribbling ability but in the 36th minute, Jaden Grant stunned the crowd by giving St Benedict's the lead with an unmarked header.

In the 43rd minute, Quashie's exquisite finish gave San Juan the equaliser. Sween played a through ball to Quashie and the latter chipped the ball over the advancing St Benedict's goalkeeper. A few spectators were pleased with Quashie's effort running on the field to celebrate.

The teams were locked 2-2 at half-time with all to play for in the second half.

Both St Benedict's and San Juan did not create as many clear-cut chances as they did in the opening minutes of the first half.

In the 66th minute, Jadiel Joseph converted a header after Sween crossed the ball from the left side to put San Juan in front 3-2.

The home team then opened a two-goal advantage when a ferocious strike from Sween struck the back of the net in the 75th minute, but St Benedict's never gave up pulling a goal back in the 82nd minute. A free kick from Jeremiah Niles 30 yards from goal was headed home by St Benedict's captain Daniel Jones. Jones did not make the contact he would have liked, but it was enough.

St Benedict's pressed in the closing minutes, but San Juan held on for the victory.

The consistent Naparima College crushed Chaguanas North Secondary School 10-0 at the former's school ground at Lewis Street, San Fernando. Kanye Francis netted a hat-trick to lead the way for Naps and scoring one goal each were Jabari Forbes, Akiel Vesprey, Tevin Pantor, Josiah Cooper, Jkwon Bailey, Xarion France and Nathaniel O'Garro (penalty).

Defending Intercol champions Fatima College made a convincing start, storming past St Anthony's College 7-0 at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo.

Michael Chaves scored a hat-trick for Fatima. Jaden Williams, Kade Collier, Jonathan Mason and Aidan DeGannes were also on target.

At St Mary's College School Grounds in St Clair, Malick Secondary defeated Queen's Royal College 3-1. Oba Samuel, Isaiah David and Jordan Ferdinand scored for Malick and getting his name on the score sheet for QRC was Micah Nelson.

In other matches, Presentation College, San Fernando and Arima North Secondary played to a 0-0 draw at the Arima Velodrome, East Mucurapo edged Trinity College East 2-1 in Trincity, St Mary's College romped to an 8-0 win over Pleasantville Secondary and Speyside Secondary got past Bishop's High School 3-1 at the Speyside Recreation Ground in a Tobago clash.