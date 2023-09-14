New weather system forms in Atlantic

Photo courtesy the TT Meteorological Office -

The Meteorological Service said an area of low pressure has formed in the central tropical Atlantic which has a 90 per cent chance of forming into a cyclone in the next few days. The low-pressure area, Invest AL97, was present at 8 am on Thursday.

Currently, the system is moving west-northwest to northwest at 10 to 15 knots across the central tropical Atlantic. It said Invest AL97 is located near 37 degrees west with the leading edge of showers and thunderstorms near 44 degrees west or about 1,732 km east of the Lesser Antilles.

The Met Service said environmental conditions appear favourable for development, and a tropical depression is likely of form in a couple of days.

The Met Service underscored that, at this time, this system poses no immediate threat to TT, Grenada and its dependencies. There are currently no alerts, watches or warnings in effect for TT.

The Met Service said it will continue to monitor the weather situation and will issue an update at 10 am on Friday, or sooner if warranted.