Man, 68, found dead at Chaguanas guest house

FILE PHOTO:

On Wednesday night, a 68-year-old man was found dead at a guest house in Chaguanas.

The police said at around 8.20 pm, the police received a report of sudden death at Secret Gardens Guest House at Cemetery Street in St Thomas Village.

The first responders, WPC Robert-Lee and PC Paul of the Chaguanas police station, went to the guest house, where they saw the deceased, Rasheed Mohammed, naked and lying on his back in the bathroom area.

Further investigations found that he and an unidentified woman arrived in a blue Toyota Corolla NZE car at the guest house at 3.40 pm.

They got out of the car and went into a room. At around 4.30 pm, the woman left alone in the car.

The DMO, Dr Hosein, viewed and ordered the removal of the body.

Investigations are ongoing.