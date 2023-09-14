Kamla condemns PM's 'atrocious' failure to replace National Security Minister

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds -

THE continuing tenure of Fitzgerald Hinds as National Security Minister has once again incurred the indignation of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Amidst speculation that the three-day Cabinet retreat would have resulted in a reshuffle, especially in the removal of Hinds, Persad-Bissessar expressed her disappointment after the Prime Minister thwarted any such expectation.

In a statement after Thursday’s post-Cabinet news briefing chaired by Dr Rowley, Persad-Bissessar said, “It is simply atrocious that after a three-day cabinet retreat, Keith Rowley chose to keep Fitzgerald Hinds as the Minister of National Security.

“I call on Rowley to put our citizens' lives first and select a competent person to helm our national security apparatus.”

She said his refusal to replace Hinds with someone competent, “has now gone past dictatorial arrogance to total disregard of our citizens' opinions and fears.”

She accused Rowley of continuing to ignore the terror citizens were facing owing to the crime crisis.

“He has once again ignored the cries of the population to remove Fitzgerald Hinds as National Security Minister.”

“While Keith Rowley admits that crime is totally out of control, he refuses to act in the best interest of the population.”

Saying the society is violent, she said, does not absolve the Government of its responsibility in controlling violent crime and murders.

“I wish to remind Rowley that the only stability that exists under this minister is a stable rise in the murder rate and violent crime.

“Once again, we are reminded how little Rowley cares for the opinions of the people of our nation.

“I call on Keith Rowley to listen to the business community, civil society, the man on the street and all other stakeholders, to put the lives of citizens first and select a competent person to lead our national security apparatus.”