Cudjoe: Discussions ongoing to acquire cargo vessel

The Emprendedora cargo vessel at the Cruise Ship Complex, Port of Spain. - File photo/Jeff K Mayers

TOBAGO WEST MP Shamfa Cudjoe says the Government’s discussions with respect to acquiring a new cargo vessel for the inter-island sea bridge should be completed within the next two weeks.

The MV Cabo Star is undergoing repairs after fire broke out on board on August 23. It has been replaced by a Venezuelan vessel, Emprendedora, which began servicing the inter-island route on Tuesday.

On Channel 5’s Rise and Shine morning programme on Thursday, Cudjoe said she was not in the country when the Cabo Star went out of commission.

But she said she kept abreast of developments in relation to the temporary acquisition of the Emprendedora and its impact in ameliorating the concerns of Tobago businessmen.

Regarding the future of the sea bridge, Cudjoe said the government does not intend to have two cargo boats operating simultaneously.

“That is not the conversation for the long run,” she said.

“We are working on building a vessel to suit our needs. There has been consultation with the Tobago fraternity, the truckers as it relates to the specifications.”