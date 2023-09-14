CIBC adds 10K to Walk for the Cure

CIBC Walk for the Cure race organiser Andreas Stuven, left, talks to the media alongside Anthony Seeraj, managing director, CIBC First Caribbean, Trinidad market, centre, and Dr Kavi Capildeo, Cancer Society board member at a media conference on Wednesday in Port of Spain. -

CIBC First Caribbean International Bank has added a 10K course to its annual Walk for the Cure 5K event.

Walk for the Cure began as a fun walking event in 2012 as part of the celebrations to mark the bank’s tenth anniversary.

At a media conference in Port of Spain on Wednesday, CIBC First Caribbean’s CEO Anthony Seeraj said the 5K was started in 2019 and the 10K has now been introduced after requests from participants for a longer-distance race.

“We started off with just a walk around the Queen’s Park Savannah and we saw the need to intensify this and make a more significant contribution to the cancer society. So in 2019, we introduced a 5K and last year the response was so phenomenal we were asked to introduce a 10K.”

Race organiser Andreas Stuven of Evolution Timing said both races will begin in front of TGIF restaurant at Queen’s Park Savannah South and lead into lower Maraval.

The 5K runners will turn off near Ellerslie Plaza and make their way to Wildflower Park before returning to the Savannah for a Victory Lap and the finish line at the Paddock opposite TGIF.

The 10K runners will continue straight into Maraval and proceed along Long Circular Road down into St James.

Runners will then make their way along the Western Main Road to Nelson Mandela Park and then to Wildflower Park where they resume the 5K route to the end of the race.

The prize categories range in age and gender with the 10K having the larger purse.

The 10K winners will receive $2,000 while the 5K winners will receive $1,500.

Although the event has become more competitive, the objective remains the same.

The race, on October 21, will raise funds to support the TT Cancer Society’s fight against prostate cancer.

Seeraj said, “In 2014, we saw some statistics that revealed that prostate cancer was the leading cause of cancer mortality among males in TT and we decided to adopt prostate cancer”.

He added the proceeds will be used to underwrite the cost of prostate cancer tests for the public.

Cancer Society board member Dr Kavi Capildeo gave some startling statistics as he urged men over the age of 40 to get tested.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in TT and the most common cause of cancer death.”

He said according to data from the World Health Organisation the Caribbean has the highest prostate cancer mortality.

“When it comes to prostate cancer death rates, seven out of the top ten countries are in the Caribbean.”

He added, “TT comes in at number six but if Tobago was a sovereign state it would be easily at number one.”