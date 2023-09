Well done, Eve

Angus Eve -

THE EDITOR: The national senior men's football team sits atop the Concacaf Nations League after two victories in both its games.

Well done, coach Angus Eve, you have our support. On the field it is 11 against 11. The crowd is the 12th man.

We do not expect victories in the remaining games, we demand them. Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town