Tobago Chamber wants urgent meeting with Works Minister over seabridge

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan - File photo/Jeff K Mayers

THE TOBAGO Chamber of Industry and Commerce is calling for an urgent meeting with Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to thrash out issues relating to the seabridge.

On August 23, the cargo ferry the MV Cabo Star went out of commission after a fire broke out on board shortly after it left Tobago.

It was replaced by a Venezuelan vessel, the Emprendedora, which arrived at the Port of Port of Spain on Saturday to service the inter-island route.

The Emprendedora made its maiden trip to Tobago about 3pm on Tuesday and left the island around 6.40 am on Wednesday.

During a news conference at the chamber’s headquarters, Ansa McAl Building, Scarborough, its president Curtis Williams said the issues surrounding the Cabo Star required a contingency plan to address the fallout.

“We want to ask...the Minister of Works and his technical team, including the Nidco board, for an urgent meeting so that they can meet with us – the Tobago Chamber of Commerce Division and other stakeholders – we ask...them to accept our request for an urgent meeting to discuss the seabridge issues going forward, the future and what plans we could put in place, knowing that there ought to be some new vessel that they hope to acquire sometime next year.

"So we want to be part of that discussion as we move forward,” he told reporters.

Williams said the chamber intends to write a letter to Sinanan, which he hopes to deliver personally on Friday in Port of Spain. The chamber hopes Sinanan will respond by Wednesday.