TKR player profile: Terrance Hinds waiting and ready when called on

Trinbago Knight Riders all-rounder Terrance Hinds - (Trinbago Knight Riders)

OPPORTUNITIES for Terrance Hinds may be few and far between, but the all-rounder is certainly a capable back up for any of the more accomplished players in the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) line up.

A hard-hitting batsman and medium pacer, Hinds did demonstrate glimpses of his ability for TKR in the inaugural 6ixty tournament held by the Caribbean Premier League last year.

Unfortunately it did not lead to more chances to play in the 2022 CPL and his time on the field in the 2023 CPL has also been limited with the likes of all rounders Dwayne Bravo, captain Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell in the team. If anything, learning from that trio will certainly develop his game further and possibly lead to more playing time in future tournaments.

He has only played one match so far in the 2023 Republic Bank CPL. In a defeat against Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 4, Hinds scored four and in one over ended with figures of 0/14 at Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

Hinds, who has made a name for himself in TT windball tournaments, has a solid First Class record with the TT Red Force team as he has shown his ability to play different formats.

Since making his debut in 2020, Hinds has scored 577 runs in 13 First Class matches at an average of 41.21 with one century and five half centuries.

One of his brightest moments on the cricket field was in January 2020.

Playing in only his second first class match, Hinds struck his maiden hundred (102 not out) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba against Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

The strike rate by Hinds would have been impressive even in T20 cricket, as his knock came off 76 balls that included seven fours and eight sixes.

With the ball he has taken 25 wickets in First Class cricket, including one five-wicket haul and one four-wicket haul.