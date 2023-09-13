Police allude to suspect in death of San Juan boy, 5

Head of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Snr Supt Rishi Singh chose his words carefully on Wednesday in replying to Newsday's query about the investigation into the September 2 death of five-year-old Shakeel Williams of El Socorro, San Juan.

However, his words might be interpreted as suggesting the police were eyeing a suspect in the child's death. Media houses have reported that an autopsy has attributed his death to murder.

Singh said, "The Homicide Bureau has assumed responsibility over that matter.

"Currently we have a person who is familiar with the family assisting us in that matter."

Williams was found unresponsive at his home on September 2 and then taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was declared dead. Doctors found unusual marks around his neck and reported these to the police.