PM talks cricket with TKR captain Pollard

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley (C), Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard (L) and former West Indies spinner Dinanath Ramnarine met at the Crews Inn Chaguaramas, on Tuesday, to discuss West Indies cricket. - (Office of the Prime Minister)

THE Prime Minister, who was appointed the chairman of the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Cricket, met with Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) captain Kieron Pollard and former West Indies Players Association president and West Indies leg spinner Dinanath Ramnarine.

In a photo posted on The Office of the Prime Minister of TT Facebook page, Dr Rowley was seen sitting around a table with Pollard and Ramnarine.

Rowley was appointed chairman of the sub-committee in July by prime minister of Dominica and chairman of Caricom Roosevelt Skerrit.

Rowley met with Pollard and Ramnarine at Crews Inn Hotel, Chaguaramas on Tuesday. "The Prime Minister continues to engage a number of cricket stakeholders in his capacity as chairman of the Caricom Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Cricket," the post said.

The Trinidad leg of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League ended on Sunday and Pollard took time to meet with Rowley before heading to Guyana for the continuation of the CPL.

Rowley is an avid cricket supporter and is trying to find ways to improve the performance of West Indies.