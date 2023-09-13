Petulantbehaviourby Robertsin Senate

Anil Roberts sits with his back turned to President Christine Kangaloo in Parliament on Monday. -

THE EDITOR: It would appear that even before the Fourth Session of the 12th Parliament begins in earnest, the Opposition has already telegraphed its continued commitment to its professed status quo of placing party before country.

Much to the chagrin of many, and to the embarrassment of the nation as a whole, the behaviour of one Anil Roberts at Monday's ceremonial opening of Parliament must be singled out for severe criticism and reprimand.

For those who may not already be aware, Roberts, in some kind of show of resistance or wilful disobedience, chose to embarrass himself, his political leader and his party by showing our President his back throughout the entire duration of Her Excellency's address to both Houses of Parliament.

With the nation as a witness, and on a day when one would have expected a higher standard of all members – both MPs and senators – Roberts, through his petulant behaviour, opted instead to take the low road. Not a good example to the children and citizens of TT. And not a good look for someone who is a political appointee – serving at the pleasure of his political leader and without the favour of so much as one voter.

To his further self-injury and embarrassment, one would be excused for being at a loss as to what the source of Roberts's rude action might be. If this were to be seen as an act of protest, it would have to be viewed as being as vacuous as it is impotent. As inconsequential as the proverbial fallen tree in the forest.

Without casting further aspersions on his general mental state, Robert's behaviour was petty, embarrassing, unnecessary, and set the wrong example for the public and the wrong tone for the upcoming session. He is an unfortunate blemish on the history of a distinguished chamber and branch of our government.

And one can only presume that the only thing saving him from another appearance before the privileges committee on this occasion is the fact that the sitting was at the time suspended to allow for the President's address. No strain. Karma will catch up with him soon enough.

G ELIAS

Cascade