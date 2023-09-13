No classes at St Andrew's AC, Scarborough

St Andrew's Anglican School, Calder Hall. - Photo by David Reid

The doors of the St Andrew’s Anglican Primary School in Scarborough have been halted yet again.

On Tuesday, the school was closed unexpectedly after teachers walked off the job shortly before midday.

Initial reports suggest the state of the school is unsatisfactory, with poor lighting in some classrooms and some toilets not working, as well as mould.

On February 17, the school was closed for the rest of the term owing to a rat infestation problem.