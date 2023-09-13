Five men held in anti-crime operations

On Wednesday between 3 am and 6.30 am the CID arrested five men in Mayaro, all of whom had outstanding warrants.

Additionally, officers in the Eastern Division carried out an exercise from 5 am on Monday, until 6 pm on Tuesday. They searched an abandoned structure at North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, seizing a pump-action shotgun and a quantity of marijuana.

On Tuesday from 8-8.40 pm, North Eastern Task Force officers in the Tunapuna district found a rifle and a cache of ammunition in a bushy area at Noel Trace, St Augustine.

Investigations into these matters are ongoing.