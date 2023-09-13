Emmanuel Callender mentors Rose Hill RC students

Olympian Emmanuel Callender. FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB -

TWO-TIME Olympic medallist Emmanuel Callender visited Rose Hill RC School, Port of Spain recently to give words of encouragement to the young students.

On October 31, 2022, a shootout between rival gangs near the Laventille Road school left teachers and students in the school scampering. A video showing children taking cover under desks went viral as many were outraged over the incident.

No one was wounded or killed.

Callender's motivational session is part of a series hosted by the Victim and Witness Support Unit of the TT Police Service in conjunction with the Catholic Education Board of Management. The name of the programme is called Who's Writing Your Story: Fear to Freedom.

The session, including 38 participants from Standard four and Standard five, discussed topics like sacrifices, commitment, willingness, dedication and integrity.

Callender won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver at the 2012 London Olympics in the 4x100-metre relay event. Those relay teams comprised quality athletes like Richard Thompson, Marc Burns, Keston Bledman and Aaron Armstrong.

Other mentors during the programme are mindset coach, author and entrepreneur Jessie McBarrow, artist and art educator Jason Hospedales, TT track and field athlete Shaniqua Bascombe, massage therapist and business proprietor Niquisha Hassette, Constable Deon Madeira, and Dave Isaac and Isaiah Archibald of the TT Fire Service.

Callender told Newsday he is always willing to speak to TT's youngsters.

"I thank God for Bishop Allan Marrys how who guided me on my journey and now I have a platform to keep kids in sports and off the streets like I once was. Kids will always remember good programmes like these with true leaders and public servants of integrity."

Callender is grateful to share his experience as an athlete and his belief in God. "I have always responded when called upon by the TT Police Service Victim and Witness Support Unit. I believe my story as a person, believer, athlete and Olympic champion is a unique one with a responsibility to share my faith and belief in Jesus Christ and what He has done for me."

The Olympian first worked with the support unit back in 2012 through their programme Raising and Empowering Adolescent Lives and did not hesitate to jump on board again.

"In 2023 the call was made to me again by Janelle Sebastien-Reyes to share (my views) at their mentorship session...it was a pleasure yet again to be of service."

Sebastien-Reyes is the supervisor of operations at the Victim and Witness Support Unit.