Congrats on another milestone, Helon

Helon Francis - JEFF K. MAYERS

THE EDITOR: Helon Francis has always been a shining example of vibrancy and passion for culture and the arts.

Today it is with great pleasure that I congratulate him on another milestone. His appointment as an Independent senator serves as an inspiration for aspiring young leaders from under-represented backgrounds, who can now see themselves represented at the highest levels of governance.

This recognition of Francis's ability speaks volumes. His unwavering commitment to national service will bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and a strong voice for change. Undoubtedly, he will be an invaluable asset in shaping legislation that will help add to the enrichment and quality of life of citizens.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain