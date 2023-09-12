Soca Warriors captain: We have unfinished business

TT forward Reon Moore, right, on the attack against El Salvador in a Concacaf Nations League match on Sunday in El Salvador. - TTFA Media

New Trinidad and Tobago men's football team captain Aubrey David says the Soca Warriors have unfinished business in the Concacaf Nations League as they seek to qualify for the quarter-finals.

TT top the six-team group in League A with a maximum six points from two games, with two more games still to be played in the October window. With the top two teams from the group advancing to the quarter-finals, David told the team they did a great job beating El Salvador 3-2 on Sunday, but there's still more work to be done.

"This is just one part of the hurdle that we crossed over. It's a good accomplishment but we still have a lot to do," said David, who was named captain following the sudden retirement of playmaker Kevin Molino on September 1. "We have to go back to our clubs and be professional and keep up the good work. When we come back in October we have a job to finish."

David said the team used "bad mind" and "determination" to get them over the line in their first-ever win in El Salvador.

Trailing after just 17 minutes, TT took their first lead in the 51st minute through a Malcolm Shaw penalty, before defender Justin "Shiggy" Garcia guaranteed the three points with his looping header in the 71st minute.

TT will host Guatemala (four points) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on October 13, before closing off the Nations League group phase with a trip away to Curacao (zero points) on October 17. TT defeated Curacao by a 1-0 margin in their first match last Thursday.

The 32-year-old David, who has over 70 international caps, is calling for the Warriors to be supported in full numbers.

"It's not going to be an easy (job) of course, but I think we need the support of the stakeholders and the fans to come and give that love," he said. "(On Sunday) we played against (15,000) people and we felt the atmosphere. We need that support also."

David said the TT team dug deep and stayed positive despite going behind at the Nacional Jorge Magico Gonzalez Stadium.

"We believed in ourselves. I think the victory we got from home was really good for us and we knew that we could build on it. When we went into this game we came with confidence knowing that unity, discipline and teamwork would get the job done.

"Even though we went a goal down, we never dropped our heads and we stayed positive and united. I think the bad mind and determination from each and everybody was the (determining) factor for us."

The Costa Rican-based David has formed a new partnership at the heart of the TT defence with Garcia, and he hopes he and his teammates can continue the momentum gained in El Salvador.

"I just want to say I am proud of the guys and this is something we can build on. I'd just like to say to the fans and stakeholders, come and throw your support behind the team."