Regional trade delegation heads to Las Vegas

US Ambassador Candace Bond speaks during the launch of CCIP at Hilton Trinidad on September 5. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

US Ambassador Candace Bond is leading a delegation of regional companies to Las Vegas for a renewable energy conference.

The conference aims to create awareness about the latest in the smart energy industry including solar and wind energy.

The renewable conference began on Sunday and will end on Thursday.

Last year’s edition saw more than 27,000 attendees and 800 exhibitors share insights on renewable energy technology, energy storage, electric vehicles and microgrids.

This year, attendees will listen to experts in various fields including carbon reduction strategies.

The panel sessions will also look at the financing of cleantech companies and how to attract capital investment.

Panel members will speak about opportunities, best practices, innovative funding mechanisms, and creative partnerships available to cleantech companies and entrepreneurs for research and development, manufacturing and marketing.

Bond made this announcement last week while speaking at the launch of the Caribbean Climate Investment Programme (CCIP) at Hilton Trinidad.

The CCIP will provide US$6 million in grants for small and micro-enterprises willing to aid in the shift to renewable energy across the region.

The programme is a collaboration between USAID and the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

It aims to mobilise private-sector financing for solutions that advance climate-change mitigation and adaptation goals across the Caribbean.