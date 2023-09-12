Prioritise education in budget

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: Excellent news regarding the construction of a facility to house the homeless. The ideal place is Balisier House, and I was thinking too about the many abandoned schools, but good idea and decent election public relations. This upcoming budget has to be a sweetener and for Finance Minister Colm Imbert and company, education should be priority.

At the tertiary level, funding should be ramped up for postgraduate studies. Tertiary institutions need that enrolment. Half from the Government and the students to handle the balance will keep tertiary institutions on track for growth and self-sustainability.

Let's get back to 400-plus scholarships. With the Secondary Schools Football League returning, the schools shouldn't have to pay out of their school bazaar savings to rent stadiums. Fund the schools to play their sports. Parents must not see a book list with requirements like toilet paper, disinfectant and a bucket of paint.

If we are welcoming migrant children into our schools, then we'll need more space. So, Imbert, just bite the bullet and fix all those schools built by the People's Partnership. It will mean more individual attention for students, less traffic, more openings for OJTs and substitute teachers, and an end to the protests. It is now a crime against humanity (East Indian community) to still not complete the Ramai Trace Hindu Primary School.

In England there is safety hazards regarding the integrity of concrete in their schools. We should not be hearing stories in our media about students getting a buss head from falling cantilevers.

Every year we are hearing the Central Bank Governor hilariously predicting growth, saying that things are looking up and that the economy will improve, to big up the Government and brethren Imbert. So don't tell us about tightening our belts, spending our money in fetes and on Carnival costumes, coal pots and riding bicycles.

Please use the nation's wealth and help the people this upcoming budget.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas