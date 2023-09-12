Peruvian chef returns for food festival at Hyatt Regency

Peruvian chef Maria Rosa Vásquez will present traditional dishes at this week's food festival at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

Peruvian chef María Rosa Vásquez will present a festival of traditional food from her country this week at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain.

The presentation is part of the commemorative activities for Peru's Independence Day, celebrated on July 28.

Ambassador David Málaga and Hyatt officials welcomed Vásquez on September 11 at the opening of the food festival. Málaga said he was grateful for the reception the Hyatt gives to Peru's culture.

He said Peru has many traditional products that are exported to Trinidad and Tobago, including food. He was happy Trinidadians can learn about some of the culinary traditions of Peru, and with who better than "one of the most important traditional chefs in my country."

Málaga said these types of events are part of the promotion of socioeconomic and cultural relations between Peru and TT.

Vásquez, speaking in English, presented part of her menu which will be served during the week. This included classic Peruvian ceviche, which includes raw fish, lemon and chili, among other varied ingredients;

Causa Limeña, one of the emblematic dishes of Peruvian gastronomy – with the most characteristic ingredient being the yellow potato; shrimp bouillabaisse, based on fish, clams, squid and octopus cooked in a spicy broth of white wine and bay leaf; Aji de Gallina, a thick and spicy cream containing shredded chicken; and the Peruvian

Chocotejas mix of traditional Peruvian chocolate sweets filled with milk and fruit or walnuts.

“It is a pleasure for me to return to TT and showcase part of my country's culinary culture that is spreading around the world,” Vásquez said. She also visited TT in September 2022 for the food festival which was also held the Hyatt..

Dancers Valeria Alquizar Paredes and Marco Calixtro, who perform in the Peruvian

Marinera Norteña style, did a traditional dance.

The food festival was organised by the Hyatt and Copa Airlines with the support of the embassy.