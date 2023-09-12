New govt needed to fight crime

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Many people may think that 400 is a cricket score. However, it is, unfortunately, the murder rate so far for the year at the time of writing.

The Commissioner of Police (CoP) at the Independence Day celebrations indicated that the murder rate has dropped. However, the figure continues to rise. I am sure it has risen while I write this letter.

It is therefore time for the CoP to admit she has failed in carrying out her duties. This, however, may not be totally her fault as the Government obviously lacks the political will to fight crime. It is clear we have a Minister of National Security failing in his job and must be removed.

Further to this, the Prime Minister continues to operate as though all is well. He continues to be the head of a government that oversees high murder rates year after year and fails to stop the rise.

The only solution is for the Government to call a general election and let the people decide if they want to continue to be led by those who have failed a nation rocked by gruesome murders, robberies, home invasions and other serious crimes.

I must remind the country that during the term of the People's Partnership (2010-2015) under Kamla Persad-Bissessar, crime was very low. The UNC in government has a track record of performance when it comes to fighting crime.

Therefore, it is time for our country to return to some form of normalcy and this can happen with a general election and new government.

BRIAN BAIG

legal officer to the

UNC national executive