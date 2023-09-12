Fresh faces to tackle crime

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: The current state of crime, mismanagement and political incompetence are causing significant harm to the society. Mistakes are inevitable, but repeated errors without learning from them only perpetuate the problems.

The purchase of derelict ferry vessels, paying retirees to find a hidden file, and appointing unreliable ministers demonstrate a lack of accountability – the rulers abandoning their vision.

The education system, essential for preparing humans to compete with AI technology, is in disarray. To restore order, a commitment to learning from mistakes, transparency, competent leadership, and a focus on quality education are imperative.

Prime Minister Rowley should opt for fresh faces to tackle the crime situation. People who are part of the problem cannot be part of the solution.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail