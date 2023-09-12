Dylan Carter excited for World Cup challenge

OLYMPIAN Dylan Carter, 27, will be in action next month for the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, which splashes off in Germany. The World Cup will be held in three countries – Germany (Oct 6-8), Greece (Oct 13-15) and Hungary (Oct 20-22) – and feature some of the top swimmers in the world.

Carter, a three-time World Championship medallist, was dominant in the three-leg World Cup last year with nine gold medals and national short course records – 50m free, 100m free and 50m back.

Carter's triple gold at each World Cup stop last year saw him finish as the top male swimmer. He pocketed US$130,000 for his efforts as well as US$10,000 for each triple crown.

This World Cup will provide a different challenge to swimmers as 50m pools will be used instead of 25m. The shift is owing to next year's Olympics to allow swimmers the opportunity to make qualifying times.

In a recent interview with World Aquatics, Carter said he is eager to win more medals.

"Yeah, I’m definitely hungry to take on some more 50s (races) this year and maybe even throw a 100 in there. Will be a different format this year being long course, but I’m excited for the new challenge."

Carter, who was the first TT athlete to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024, said he enjoys competing at the World Cup.

"The Swimming World Cup is always a great training opportunity for me. I typically train alone so the racing gets me in great shape for the coming year, and it is always so fun to travel and compete with friends."

Carter will be competing against a quality field, including three-time Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty of Great Britain, former FINA athlete of the year and ex-Olympic champ Chad Le Clos of South Africa, and American Nic Fink, a nine-time World Championships gold medallist.

Fink battled Carter for the top honours at the 2022 World Cup and this year's series promises to be another exciting contest with US$1.2 million in prize money, minus bonuses.