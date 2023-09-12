Caribbean Airlines partners with Guyana for Cricket Carnival

CAL CEO Garvin Medera. -

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has announced its partnership with Guyana's Cricket Carnival as a sponsor.

The two-week event – from September 8-25 – hosted by Guyana's Tourism, Industry and Commerce Ministry is meant to celebrate the country's culture and showcase what the nation has to offer with its fusion of cricket and Carnival.

The event also aligns with the country's hosting of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Cricket Tournament – in which CAL is a main sponsor and the designated airline carrier.

In a release on Tuesday, Garvin Medera, CEO of CAL said, “Carnival and cricket are ingrained in our regional culture and this sponsorship perfectly aligns with our 'Welcome Home' campaign. As such, CAL is delighted to support Guyana's Cricket Carnival, which provides a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in Guyana's vibrant culture, delectable cuisine and dynamic music scene."

Medera added that Guyana holds a special place in CAL's destination portfolio, and is committed to strengthening its relationship with its valued stakeholders.

"As the official airline carrier for CPL T20 cricket, famously known as the biggest sports party in the region, we look forward to many more years of collaboration on initiatives that unite our region and its people," he said.

Guyana’s Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond, applauded CAL for its support of Cricket Carnival and said the partnership is strategic and critical to the successful hosting of the event.

Walrond said, “When any destination is hosting a major event, the availability of airlift is always a crucial consideration. This collaboration with CAL has guaranteed seats and a predictable service for patrons interested in being a part of this captivating fusion between cricket and carnival.”

The event will start at the Leonora stadium on September 8 and will include a regional food festival, Welcome Home to Pan on the avenue and a super concert at the country's national stadium.

In April, CAL launched its Welcome Home campaign in an attempt to strengthen ties within the Caribbean with direct flights to countries including Jamaica, St Kitts, St Maarten, Curacao and others.