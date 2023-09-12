Buy trucks with water cannons, hose reels

FILE PHOTO: Two fire officers stand on a fire truck while battling a blaze on Shine Street, Port of Spain. - Shane Superville

THE EDITOR: It is now a known fact that the Fire Service does not have a minimum of one fire tender for each of the 25/26 fire stations.

While many will debate whether it is five or eight fire stations without a fire tender, the recent statement of the chief fire officer that there are only 12-13 functional fire tenders is of concern

And if a purchase order for fire tenders is made today, the earliest arrival is late 2024/2025.

A possible solution might be the immediate purchase of water trucks with water cannons and hose reels, having a capacity of at least 3,000 gallons. A minimum of 26, one for each fire station.

These water trucks must be able to navigate narrow and rural roads. They can be new or used. It's the quickest solution.

This may be a temporary quick-fix, but necessary. Later, they can be used for water distribution, both for domestic use and to supplement the fire tenders.

Whatever the plan, the long-term solution must be a minimum of two fire tenders per fire station.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail