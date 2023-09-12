Branding key to success of that homeless facility

Social Development Minister Donna Cox, centre, and other government officials turn the sod for the new homeless cenrtre at South Quay, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

IIT IS certainly gratifying to witness the place of prominence that the impending assessment centre and facility for the socially displaced is taking in the rejuvenation of Port of Spain, as it rightfully should. Not only for the upkeep of the city, but more so the humanitarian aspect.

However, having identified the need, the issue should be addressed starting with transformational branding, which to my mind would advance the objectives of this facility more easily.

The term "socially displaced" should be avoided in whatever name is given to the facility as, firstly, the term does not aid in rehabilitation, and is also reflective of only one category of the intended target group.

Socially displaced, street dwellers and homelessness, though they may have some common threads, are three completely different issues. Of course, the stakeholders are well aware of this and all due consideration must have been taken into account, but if this centre will be catering to all categories, then the name should be more overarching. Branding could be a major step to create long-term buy-in and avoid unnecessary drawbacks.

Being socially displaced, in keeping with the simplest definition, can result from a fire, natural disaster, short-term financial difficulties, domestic violence and a myriad of other social challenges.

Street dwellers, however, need not be homeless or socially displaced. The issue here, in most cases, is mental or psychological.

Homelessness, on the other hand, is closely intertwined with socially displaced, their common thread being, regardless of the circumstance, that the individual is homeless. Homelessness can be purely from financial circumstances, ostracism, mental or psychological inefficiencies.

Using the modern term socially displaced might be an attempt to lift the image of the facility and allow residents a sense of dignity, but it can also shorten the reach and tighten the net. The mission statement would define the vision, so there really isn't need to have it splashed all over the facility.

This facility, its vision and mission, once achieved, would be a feather in the cap for any mayor or the Government. The Government should be applauded for having the audacity to have this as an objective in its penultimate year, pre-election 2025.

On a recent visit to the US, I needed urgent medical assistance and I got a personal referral to a medical facility in Queens, New York – free service. The facility and service were on par with any private medical institution in Trinidad. That facility was recently rebranded from Care for the Homeless to Care Found Here, and from all accounts the buy-in has been phenomenal.

What if we move away from the words facility and centre completely? Especially for the socially displaced, the name matters. Facility/centre connotes something. Can it not just be called the "The Quays" (double entendre – "keys to a new life")? With a name such as this the door would be flung wide open.

Success in this project will certainly redound to the benefit of all.