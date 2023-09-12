Are we serious about crime?

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: Imagine for a moment you were the mother of Kaylon Jacob. A young man trying to survive in a climate of criminal activity. He recently got certified as a barber. Then in the prime of his life, before he had a chance to not only experience life, but contribute to society, he was taken away by violent means.

It is difficult to imagine the pain that makes one feel that their stomach is being pulled away from their body. The sense of hopelessness. The lack of faith in the community and the possibility of a good life. It challenges one’s belief in God, one’s trust in religious leaders, and brings one close to hate for politicians who use crime for political gain.

The hollow talk does not offer comfort to the families that were awaken from their sleep by kidnappers and driven away in their own cars. It does nothing for the business personnel who are asked by police to get private security when transacting cash business at the bank. It offers no hope for the farmer who, after months of caring for his/her crop or livestock, sees it stolen by criminal elements.

This cannot be allowed to continue. The population must at some time seek answers from those entrusted to keep the nation safe. Let them say to the people why things are the way they are. It would be interesting to hear what the answers are to the following questions:

Why with technology readily available are there no secure, state-issued licence plates on our cars?

Why in a period where illegal guns are flooding our streets, citizens are not able to easily access a firearm user’s permit?

Why are citizens firearm user’s permit taken away for years of inquiry if they use their firearm in self-defence?

Why is the State making it so difficult to access non-lethal weapons like tasers and pepper spray?

Why are simple laws that protect against illegal taxis, squatting, praedial larceny, illegal quarrying and threats to families being ignored?

Why should it take years to have matters heard before a court? Why aren’t serious crime and threats to peaceful existence given priority over the plethora of other criminal offences?

Why are illegal tints allowed to be displayed in full view of law enforcement officers?

Where are the plans for structured police patrols and legislation to support making videos and similar digital technology available as evidence to support the efforts of law enforcement officers?

It is time to hold our elected politicians to the necessary scrutiny. Let both the governing party and the opposition explain why crime is not on the top of their legislative agenda. Things must not be allowed to continue this way. Time for answers. Hope must prevail.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail