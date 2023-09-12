Adopt stern measures to combat violent crimes

In this file photo, crime scene investigators processing a fatal shooting at Trainline Village, St Augustine South. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: I have run out of patience with the Government, the Opposition and all those other influencers who seem content with pussy-footing on the violent crime crisis in the country.

There is no recognition of the fact that we are in a state of war and, therefore, traditional crime-fighting methods will not suffice. We are at war with the Mexican and Colombian drug cartels and their agents in TT.

They are employing guerilla warfare tactics. They have captivated the minds of some of our misguided young men who are lured by the opportunity to make lots of money without hard work, and to enjoy the fruits of their ill-gotten gains, at a very young age, with all the glitz and glamour that go with it.

These young men and their principals, among other things, control "turf," tax small and micro-enterprises, invade homes, rob the elderly, rob people who make cash withdrawals from financial institutions, commit violent/murderous assaults on anyone who dares to challenge their authority. Witnesses are routinely executed.

These miscreants are also reputed, whether true or false, to have control of certain law-enforcement officials and other high public officials. They have us where they want us – living in fear.

We must stop condoning crime by excusing lawlessness on spurious grounds such as poverty, unemployment and other socio-economic ills, especially having regard to the numerous opportunities available for immediate employment, and training courses (inclusive of a stipend in many instances) that cater to the acquisition of lucrative skills, which routinely go abegging. Socio-economic support is also available via the Government, NGOs and the private sector, among others.

That notwithstanding, it is not disputed that there are certain socio-economic issues that need to be addressed comprehensively. However, a key component in addressing such issues is a change of mindset by some disadvantaged people. Space does not permit me to elaborate on this very important point.

Nonetheless, we must all recognise that violent/serious crime is a lucrative business. Those lawbreakers will continue to pursue that line of business until there are meaningful consequences for their actions.

Our legislators must stop making "whipping boys" of law-enforcement officials and the judiciary. The real culprits, like the medieval princes, are the legislators themselves. They are twiddling their thumbs while Rome is burning.

Sure, there is much room for improvement by both law-enforcement officials and the judiciary. However, the laws and administrative infrastructure are wholly inadequate to deal with the current "terrorist" menace. Our law-enforcement officials and the judiciary cannot be expected, so to speak, to clean the Brian Lara Promenade with a toothbrush when, obviously, a power-washer is required.

We do not have to reinvent the wheel. Singapore can show us how to combat this menace effectively. There were ten murders in Singapore in 2021, in a population of 5.7 million. We need to adopt the Singaporean model. The TT Government ought to liaise with the Government of Singapore, a fellow Commonwealth country, and request that it provides the services of an appropriate number of its officials to advise on the implementation of similar stern measures in TT, inclusive of the necessary training required for the relevant state officials.

As many of us are aware, in Singapore the mere possession of an illegal firearm can attract the death penalty, in certain circumstances. So, too, the importation of illegal drugs above a certain amount. Law-enforcement officials, inclusive of customs and excise officials, and coast guard officials who are complicit in such matters can face the death penalty for such deviant behaviour. Human trafficking, home invasions and praedial larceny are dealt with very harshly.

These criminals in our midst have been boasting in certain quarters that they are confident no serious restrictions will be placed on their very lucrative business given, as alleged by them, that they control "certain elements" and, therefore, the required legislative framework will never see the light of day.

Our parliamentarians have an obligation to prove them wrong by enacting the appropriate legislation.

LOUIS W WILLIAMS

St Augustine